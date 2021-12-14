OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 57 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 935 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 66.7% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in ANSYS by 110.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $404.60 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 76.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

