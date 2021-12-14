Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.45. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 4,327 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $122.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

