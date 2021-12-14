Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to post $2.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.40 billion and the lowest is $2.22 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $8.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Olin.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

OLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

In other news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Anthony Will purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.47. 1,955,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,795. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.