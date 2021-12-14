Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Up to $20.41

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.41, but opened at $21.18. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 495 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OLK shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLK. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 484.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.