Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $77.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.64. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $48.99 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 340,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,623,000 after acquiring an additional 89,247 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

