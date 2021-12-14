Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for OLO’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

OLO traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,208. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56. OLO has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

In other OLO news, insider Nithya B. Das sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $610,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 16,575 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $562,389.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 998,028 shares of company stock valued at $28,706,440.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,891,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,892,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,921,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,749,000 after acquiring an additional 568,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,304,000 after acquiring an additional 963,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,979,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,617 shares during the last quarter. 48.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

