OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMRNY traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,621. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.54. OMRON has a fifty-two week low of $71.61 and a fifty-two week high of $107.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OMRON by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,658,000 after purchasing an additional 109,507 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in OMRON by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,479,000 after purchasing an additional 48,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in OMRON by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OMRNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie raised shares of OMRON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

