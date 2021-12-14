On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.84 Million

Brokerages expect On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) to post sales of $193.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ON’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $196.24 million and the lowest is $189.85 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON will report full-year sales of $775.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $763.69 million to $783.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ON.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. William Blair upgraded ON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

NYSE ONON traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $36.59. 79,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,066. ON has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ON in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

