OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Down 5.8%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) shares dropped 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 27,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,309,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $955.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCFT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 2,148.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 52,599 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,252,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,378,000. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

