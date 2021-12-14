OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OPTN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 132.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,872.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 294,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 3rd quarter worth $1,030,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 331,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 527,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 170,058 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 15,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

