Options Media Group (OTCMKTS:OPMG) & Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) Head to Head Survey

Options Media Group (OTCMKTS:OPMG) and Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Options Media Group and Harte Hanks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Options Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Harte Hanks $176.90 million 0.31 -$1.69 million $1.62 4.78

Options Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harte Hanks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Options Media Group and Harte Hanks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Options Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Harte Hanks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Harte Hanks has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 119.64%.

Risk & Volatility

Options Media Group has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harte Hanks has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Options Media Group and Harte Hanks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Options Media Group N/A N/A N/A Harte Hanks 7.17% -10.71% 4.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Harte Hanks shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Harte Hanks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Harte Hanks beats Options Media Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Options Media Group Company Profile

Options Media Group Holdings, Inc. is a development stage company. The company was founded on 2000 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte-Hanks, Inc. engages in the provision of marketing solutions. It specializes in consulting, data analytics, creative services, digital and social media, marketing strategy, marketing technology, and other related services. It supports a range of customers in the field of technology, travel and leisure, entertainment, pharmaceuticals, automotive, finance, and retail. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

