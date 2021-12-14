Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Cowen

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $96.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL opened at $100.89 on Friday. Oracle has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $276.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.