Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Price Target Cut to C$7.80 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.50 to C$7.80 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
ORXGF opened at $4.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. Orca Energy Group has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $4.95.
Orca Energy Group Company Profile
