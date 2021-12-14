Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 29.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 86,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,472 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 7.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $496.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 2.45. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

