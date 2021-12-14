Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $767,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $251,165. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APOG opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.09 and a beta of 1.13. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $48.50.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 727.27%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

