Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.34). Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 59.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mario Schlosser bought 57,300 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $1,004,469.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,767.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 323,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $5,781,728.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oscar Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Oscar Health by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Oscar Health by 11.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.