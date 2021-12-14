Oxen Price Down 7.2% This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 13th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $31.30 million and $90,225.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,902.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,763.33 or 0.08023704 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.83 or 0.00308795 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.31 or 0.00902522 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00073347 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007717 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.11 or 0.00388277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.54 or 0.00263389 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,300,910 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

