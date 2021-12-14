Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Short Interest Down 96.0% in November

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the November 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Pacific Green Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,046. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. Pacific Green Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

About Pacific Green Technologies

Pacific Green Technologies, Inc engages in the marketing, development, and acquisition of technologies designed to reduce pollution. Its product offering is comprised of ENVI-Marine, ENVI-Pure, and ENVI-Clean. The firm also offers Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), CSP and PV energy solutions to complement its marine environmental technologies and emissions control divisions.

