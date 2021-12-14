Palladium Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

NYSE:RTX opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The company has a market cap of $126.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

