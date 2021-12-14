Palladium Partners LLC Purchases 107 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.58.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $103.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.80 and a 200 day moving average of $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

