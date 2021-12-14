Palladium Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG)

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IG opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69.

