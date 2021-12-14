Palladium Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,642 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $147.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.62. The firm has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.69.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.