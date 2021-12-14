Palladium Partners LLC Sells 924 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

ICF opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.54. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

