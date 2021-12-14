Palladium Partners LLC Sells 929 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $85.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day moving average of $84.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

