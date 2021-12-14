Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.26

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.26 and last traded at $22.52, with a volume of 79637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,247,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,503,000 after buying an additional 58,674 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,532,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,314,000 after purchasing an additional 215,290 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,936,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,072,000 after purchasing an additional 365,071 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,232,000 after purchasing an additional 388,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

