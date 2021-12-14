Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 15,134 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,275,000 after acquiring an additional 51,629 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,763,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,132,000 after acquiring an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,589,000 after acquiring an additional 233,056 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after buying an additional 384,942 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,230,000 after buying an additional 21,883 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.59 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $33.38.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,466,422.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,594 shares of company stock valued at $9,065,775. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

