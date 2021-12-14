Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 964,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 588,002 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 884.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 135,627 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 98,534 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 413.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 76,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $453.81 million, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.98. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $12.56.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $124.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

