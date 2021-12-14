Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Takes Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,212,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,155,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,003,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $417,768.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $48.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DV shares. Cannonball Research started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

