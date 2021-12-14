Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 10,934 Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSH. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Oak Street Health by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 29,496 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Oak Street Health by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSH. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $2,519,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $780,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 615,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,591,393. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

