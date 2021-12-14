Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,730,000 after purchasing an additional 866,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,542,000 after purchasing an additional 682,522 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,237,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,840,000 after purchasing an additional 392,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 927,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,974,000 after purchasing an additional 348,158 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $285.57 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $276.51 and a twelve month high of $339.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.55 and its 200 day moving average is $302.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

