Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,131,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 243,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,055,000 after purchasing an additional 57,494 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $190.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $151.90 and a one year high of $197.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.58.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

