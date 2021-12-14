Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 28.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,121,000 after purchasing an additional 290,606 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 12.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $167,012,000 after purchasing an additional 313,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,831,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,079,000 after purchasing an additional 146,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 43.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,918,000 after purchasing an additional 804,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $159,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $120,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,569 shares of company stock worth $1,237,772 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The company posted its third consecutive quarter with book-to-bill above parity and backlog rising $1B for the year to $2.2B, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Henderson further cites Ciena’s “robust” guidance of 11%-13% revenue growth in 2022 while noting that this outlook still does not assume that the backlog is worked down or that supply chain issues would improve. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $74.12 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $74.68. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.86.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

