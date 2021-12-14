Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $536,000 Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Chewy by 76.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Chewy by 1,276.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,763.00, a PEG ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.23.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Chewy’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,633 shares of company stock worth $8,141,622. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

