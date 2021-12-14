Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,905,000 after purchasing an additional 357,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,447,000 after buying an additional 443,974 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000,078 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,623,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,310,000 after buying an additional 273,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,579,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,139,000 after buying an additional 502,695 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $41,662,490.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,222,062 shares of company stock valued at $199,777,148 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $65.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.87.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

