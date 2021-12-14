Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $58.34 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $59.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.