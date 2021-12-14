Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%.

Patterson Companies has raised its dividend payment by 2.0% over the last three years. Patterson Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 50.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Patterson Companies to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Patterson Companies stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.61. The company had a trading volume of 856,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,025. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 483,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

