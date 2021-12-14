Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Acquires 2,748 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.1% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 167.9% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 73.2% during the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 68,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,193,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 23,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $134,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $646.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $618.79 and a 200 day moving average of $560.81. The stock has a market cap of $254.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $666.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.63 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

