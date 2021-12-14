Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases 605 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 867 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 244.1% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its position in Alphabet by 48.4% in the third quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 25,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 30.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,934.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,893.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,759.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,510,361 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

