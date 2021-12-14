Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.7% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

DHR opened at $318.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $308.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.61. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

