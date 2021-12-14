Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 439 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $194.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.32.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

