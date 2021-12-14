Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 606 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of HP by 18.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 11.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of HP by 100.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 28.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 18.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,154 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 35,694 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $297,813.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $3,733,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,893 shares of company stock worth $8,810,036 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.98. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.