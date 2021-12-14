Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PYCR. Truist upped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $29.62 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.57.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $55,185,930.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott David Miller bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $138,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $287,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $69,533,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $15,920,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

