PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Sells $1,888,100.00 in Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of PYPL stock opened at $186.38 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.46.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
