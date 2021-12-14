PayPoint (LON:PAY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

PayPoint (LON:PAY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 540 ($7.14) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

PAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.84) target price on shares of PayPoint in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of LON:PAY opened at GBX 630 ($8.33) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 674.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,050.64. PayPoint has a fifty-two week low of GBX 560 ($7.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 742 ($9.81). The company has a market capitalization of £433.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In related news, insider Nick Wiles acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 617 ($8.15) per share, for a total transaction of £61,700 ($81,538.26). Insiders have bought 10,055 shares of company stock valued at $6,207,859 in the last three months.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

