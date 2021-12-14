PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy producer on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

PDC Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PDC Energy to earn $10.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

PDCE opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.93 and a beta of 3.20.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $167,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,514. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Truist dropped their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Johnson Rice downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

