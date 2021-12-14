Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,028 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Pegasystems worth $87,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 21.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 11.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA opened at $115.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.55 and a beta of 1.14. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.25.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.38%.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.75.

In other news, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total transaction of $118,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $66,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,681 shares of company stock valued at $318,225 in the last three months. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

