PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.28. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 68.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. 25.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFLT stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $494.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.08%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

