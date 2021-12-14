Peoples Bank OH Buys 202 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 11.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Citigroup by 242.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,832 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Citigroup by 25.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.26.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.01. The stock has a market cap of $122.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.