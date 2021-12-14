Peoples Bank OH Has $360,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 83.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $910.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $915.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $898.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

