Peoples Bank OH Has $438,000 Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $374.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.64. The company has a market cap of $236.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $381.15.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

